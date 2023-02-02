Advertise With Us
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Briana Foster-Newton, the now-former principal for Richneck Elementary School, was not informed a 6-year-old student had a gun prior to shooting a teacher, according to a statement from attorney Pamela Branch.

Branch said Thursday that rumors that Foster-Newton was aware of the threat are “far from the truth.”

Branch also said that Foster-Newton has received threats and has been the subject of misinformed social media posts since the shooting in Newport News last month.

Watch Branch’s statement, which was issued in Richmond on Thursday afternoon:

Pamela Branch issues a statement on behalf of the former Richneck Elementary School principal

Branch confirmed that while Foster-Newton is no longer the principal of Richneck, she will be reassigned to another position with Newport News Public Schools.

Last month, the Newport News School Board announced a shift in leadership after reviewing the preliminary results of the internal investigation.

Shortly thereafter, it was announced Karen Lynch - who then served as the extended learning supervisor would take on some of the responsibilities as principal.

Last week, Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker resigned from her position, and the school board voted to have the division’s superintendent removed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

