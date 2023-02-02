Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm.

The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency - Burley and Thompson - who are in foster care or may come into foster care,” Program Manager Cindy Davis said.

According to the Department of Social Services, there are roughly 5,400 kids in the system.

“Lots of times they come in with nothing, so to have a blanket that they can kind of wrap up and feel safe and secure when they go into a new home is just a little added support for them,” Davis said.

One place you can donate is at Riverstone Church in Albemarle County.

