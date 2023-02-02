Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care

By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm.

The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency - Burley and Thompson - who are in foster care or may come into foster care,” Program Manager Cindy Davis said.

According to the Department of Social Services, there are roughly 5,400 kids in the system.

“Lots of times they come in with nothing, so to have a blanket that they can kind of wrap up and feel safe and secure when they go into a new home is just a little added support for them,” Davis said.

One place you can donate is at Riverstone Church in Albemarle County.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo

Latest News

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Twice-ground mulch available to buy at Ivy Material Utilization Center
Emergency Communications Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Emergency Communications Center able to get 911 calls during Verizon outage
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC (FILE)
Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities
CPD's Bloodhound puppy, Blue
Charlottesville Police have a new canine recruit in training