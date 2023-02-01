Watch for icy spots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cold and icy start. Allow extra time for your morning commute. Conditions will begin to dry later this morning, with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Another system will pass o our south Thursday. Meanwhile, a quick shot of cold Arctic moves in Friday and Saturday. 50s return Sunday into much of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix ending, mostly cloudy, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Cloudy & chilly, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

