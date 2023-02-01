Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Watch for icy spots

Quick shot of Arctic air
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cold and icy start. Allow extra time for your morning commute. Conditions will begin to dry later this morning, with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Another system will pass o our south Thursday. Meanwhile, a quick shot of cold Arctic moves in Friday and Saturday. 50s return Sunday into much of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix ending, mostly cloudy, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Cloudy & chilly, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Former JC Penney
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Fog and More Cold Rain Tonight. Some Wintry Mix, Early Wednesday Morning
nbc29 weather at noon
Soggy end to January