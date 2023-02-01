Virginia Department of Education’s error means less money for schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A mathematical error means millions of dollars school districts were expecting to have will not be there anymore.

Now, Albemarle County and Charlottesville are assessing the damage.

“It’s an unwelcome surprise,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Wednesday, February 1.

Giaramita says 27% of their budget comes from the state.

“What we’re talking about here is maybe a reduction in the state’s projected aid by a $1 million or $1.5 million,” he said.

“The basic aid is in a shortfall of $302,000 for the 23-24 school year,” Amanda Korman with Charlottesville City Schools said. “Right now, the situation is evolving.”

The mix up comes from the repeal of sales tax on groceries, which went into effect January 1. A portion of that revenue usually goes to schools, however the Virginia Department of Education forgot to adjust for the loss of these funds.

“While every dollar counts, this is not a reduction that won’t be manageable for us in the context of the overall budget,” Giaramita said.

Schools can’t spend money they don’t have.

“We haven’t made any final decision about how we’re going to address this,” Korman said.

Giaramita believes rural areas will get hit harder, but things will be manageable for Albemarle County.

“Thanks to the state of our local economy, which continues to be strong, we’re in relatively sound financial shape,” he said.

