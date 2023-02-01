Advertise With Us
Senate OKs bill tightening Virginia tourism spending rules

The bill passed with broad support and now goes to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would tighten the purchasing rules the state’s tourism agency must follow.

The bill’s sponsor says he filed the measure in response to a controversy last year involving the Virginia Tourism Corp.’s use of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker to produce a video that featured the governor.

The state government watchdog agency looked into that contract after Democrats complained.

The agency found that while the agency bypassed standard procurement guidance, exemptions in state law made doing so permissible.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

