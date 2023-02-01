Advertise With Us
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her death as a homicide.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:09 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are investigating the death of a Florida mother as a homicide after she was found dead next to an SUV with a toddler asleep inside.

Officers found the woman, who was in her 20s, dead at the scene in a Tampa neighborhood around 10 p.m. Monday. She was next to a Ford EcoSport SUV in which police found a boy under the age of 2 sleeping in a car seat.

The boy was not hurt and is now in the care of a relative.

Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her death as a homicide.

The victim does not appear to live in the neighborhood in which she was found, according to police.

A person who was walking in the area first discovered her body.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

