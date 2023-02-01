Fog and More Cold Rain Tonight. Some Wintry Mix, Early Wednesday Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain will develop late tonight and during the predawn hours, some will see a wintry mix. Winter Weather Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Central Shenandoah Valley, Midnight - 9 AM Wednesday. Wintry Mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow to develop overnight. Light amounts of accumulation expected glaze of ice and or snow/sleet an inch or less. Watch for icy conditions! Temperatures will hover at or just above freezing overnight.

Groundhog Day, Thursday, cloudy, chilly with a passing shower. An Arctic cold front will push across the region Friday sending temperatures falling and kicking up the wind. Lows Friday night in the 10s and colder wind chills. A cold Saturday with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures will start to recover by Sunday and into next week, with a milder trend.

Tonight: Cloudy, more rain and some wintry mix developing late. Areas of fog. Lows 30-34.

Wednesday: Predawn rain and or wintry mix. Variable clouds, chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy, chilly. Passing shower possible. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and turning colder. Highs 30s. Lows 10s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Lows low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs upper 50s to near 60.

