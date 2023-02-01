Advertise With Us
Conditions Improve With Mostly Cloudy Skies

Arctic Temperatures on the Way
By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies remain for the day, with breaks in an overcast layer to the north. Groundhogs day will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for a passing shower, but conditions will remain mostly dry and cold through the weekend. Prep for the weekend will likely include a jacket as arctic air makes it’s way into the region, bringing frigid temperatures.

Today: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows around 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the upper 30′s. Lows in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny: Highs in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs aroun 60.

