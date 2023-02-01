Conditions Improve With Mostly Cloudy Skies
Arctic Temperatures on the Way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies remain for the day, with breaks in an overcast layer to the north. Groundhogs day will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for a passing shower, but conditions will remain mostly dry and cold through the weekend. Prep for the weekend will likely include a jacket as arctic air makes it’s way into the region, bringing frigid temperatures.
Today: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40′s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows around 30.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the upper 30′s. Lows in the teens.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30′s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny: Highs in the upper 50′s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs aroun 60.
