Charlottesville City manager holds public forum on budget for FY24

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Manager Michael Rogers Tuesday night held the first of two public forums to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2024

The forum was meant to provide a space for people to give feedback on where they want tax dollars spent, but only two gave their input.

Rogers will present a draft of the budget to City Council on March 6. There will be another opportunity for public comment on March 22.

“We provide this as a forum for citizens to come and learn about the budget, and if they have ideas in terms of priorities for the budget to share it with us,” Rogers said, “We did not have the attendance that we’d hoped for.”

The city’s five year Capital Improvement Program has three top priorities - education, affordable housing, and transportation infrastructure.

Rogers touched on two areas that will affect the budget. He’s just not sure how.

“Usually in the collective bargaining process, unions come to the table asking for something and that’s the expectation. That’s why you have them. So we anticipate that process. And of course, we mentioned our compensation study, which is a look at how our wages compare to cities and institutions around us, and whether we are competitive or not,” Rogers said.

He says the compensation study will likely lead to an increase in employee pay, which will also affect the budget.

An added stressor will be rising costs.

“All of our capital projects are sewer and water line projects, sidewalk projects, all of those increase because of inflation, and I mean buying cars or fire trucks or whatever it is. That means that we have to spend more and maybe buy less,” Rogers said.

Although there were only two commenters at Tuesday night’s session, Rogers is hoping for more feedback.

“I invite people to submit questions or emails to me so that I can consider them as we prepare the budget for council consideration,” Rogers said.

