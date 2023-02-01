Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville City manager holds public forum on budget for FY24

Public Forum at Carver Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31
Public Forum at Carver Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Manager Michael Rogers Tuesday night held the first of two public forums to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2024

The forum was meant to provide a space for people to give feedback on where they want tax dollars spent, but only two gave their input.

Rogers will present a draft of the budget to City Council on March 6. There will be another opportunity for public comment on March 22.

“We provide this as a forum for citizens to come and learn about the budget, and if they have ideas in terms of priorities for the budget to share it with us,” Rogers said, “We did not have the attendance that we’d hoped for.”

The city’s five year Capital Improvement Program has three top priorities - education, affordable housing, and transportation infrastructure.

Rogers touched on two areas that will affect the budget. He’s just not sure how.

“Usually in the collective bargaining process, unions come to the table asking for something and that’s the expectation. That’s why you have them. So we anticipate that process. And of course, we mentioned our compensation study, which is a look at how our wages compare to cities and institutions around us, and whether we are competitive or not,” Rogers said.

He says the compensation study will likely lead to an increase in employee pay, which will also affect the budget.

An added stressor will be rising costs.

“All of our capital projects are sewer and water line projects, sidewalk projects, all of those increase because of inflation, and I mean buying cars or fire trucks or whatever it is. That means that we have to spend more and maybe buy less,” Rogers said.

Although there were only two commenters at Tuesday night’s session, Rogers is hoping for more feedback.

“I invite people to submit questions or emails to me so that I can consider them as we prepare the budget for council consideration,” Rogers said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Former JC Penney
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

Sheriff Mark Amos
Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos retiring at end of 2023
Outside of Charlottesville City Hall on the downtown mall.
20 candidates vying for Charlottesville City Council seat
ET, the world's oldest African penguin celebrated her 43rd birthday on Jan. 28.
Metro Richmond Zoo’s African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday
(FILE)
Church fire leads to charges against Stanardsville man