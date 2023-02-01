Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA planning to bring outside third party to review criticism

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it plans to bring in an outside third party to review widespread criticism of how the shelter is being run and how it treats both pets and people.

The organization is not saying who that third party will be or when it expects results from the independent review.

All of this comes as a series of internal resignations, social media posts, a public protest, and repeated calls for the ouster of a senior manager have pushed the CASPCA board to make changes.

