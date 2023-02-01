Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March.

Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing a lost of all available food resources in the area, as well as working with community partners.

Many people needed financial help when businesses shut down and unemployment was on the rise when the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

“It was very helpful to people who experienced a sudden loss of income to help expand how they were meeting their monthly needs,” Katherine Presson with Albemarle County Department of Social Services said Wednesday, February 1.

Presson says SNAP expiring is like losing a form of income.

“It’s part of their monthly household budget that they are used to, and the impact is going to be substantial,” she said.

Presson says this a state and federal mandate happening across the commonwealth and beyond.

