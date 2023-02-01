Advertise With Us
Albemarle pondering ways to get developers to build more affordable housing

Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County supervisors are brainstorming ways to motivate developers to create more affordable housing.

Supervisors looked into tax rebates for a period of time for affordable housing units during their meeting Wednesday, February 1. Covering the cost of water and sewer connection fees was another possible incentive.

From there, they would need to come up with a cap on this grant program.

