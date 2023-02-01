Albemarle County Office of Housing earns national recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Office of Housing is being recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a high performer.

These high marks come for the way that the county uses the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low income families pay rent.

Every year, the housing program goes under self certification based on quality standards and inspections.

“By maintaining this high caliber of programming, we’re able to not only run the program that we do right now and run it really well for our families, but also unlock and gain access to additional programming opportunities,” housing program manager Phillip Holbrook said.

With the high performing recognition, the program says it will be able to fund additional opportunites for families.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.