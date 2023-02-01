Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County Office of Housing earns national recognition

Albemarle County Office Building
Albemarle County Office Building(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Office of Housing is being recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a high performer.

These high marks come for the way that the county uses the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low income families pay rent.

Every year, the housing program goes under self certification based on quality standards and inspections.

“By maintaining this high caliber of programming, we’re able to not only run the program that we do right now and run it really well for our families, but also unlock and gain access to additional programming opportunities,” housing program manager Phillip Holbrook said.

With the high performing recognition, the program says it will be able to fund additional opportunites for families.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Former JC Penney
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA planning to bring outside third party to review criticism
(STOCK)
Virginia Department of Education’s error means less money for schools
The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
Delegate Hudson speaks out against Governor Youngkin’s pick for UVA Board of Visitors
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients