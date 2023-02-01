Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

21 Albemarle County students compete in 17th Annual Spelling Bee

Albemarle County Public Schools’ 17th annual Spelling Bee.
Albemarle County Public Schools’ 17th annual Spelling Bee.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Are you smarter than a fifth grader?

On Tuesday, 21 students competed in Albemarle County Public Schools’ 17th annual Spelling Bee.

Student competes in Spelling Bee.
Student competes in Spelling Bee.(WVIR)

Ultimately Vihaan Rastogi took home the top prize after spelling ‘ammunition’.

The top three spellers are moving on to compete in the Central Virginia Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held on March 11 at Albemarle High School.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Former JC Penney
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

WPD has attempted to fulfill their obligations under the law in the least disruptive manner...
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice
Public Forum at Carver Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31
Charlottesville City manager holds public forum on budget for FY24
State Senate passes gun storage legislation
Virginia Senate passes gun storage legislation
Sheriff Mark Amos
Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos retiring at end of 2023