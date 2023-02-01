21 Albemarle County students compete in 17th Annual Spelling Bee

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Are you smarter than a fifth grader?

On Tuesday, 21 students competed in Albemarle County Public Schools’ 17th annual Spelling Bee.

Student competes in Spelling Bee. (WVIR)

Ultimately Vihaan Rastogi took home the top prize after spelling ‘ammunition’.

The top three spellers are moving on to compete in the Central Virginia Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held on March 11 at Albemarle High School.

