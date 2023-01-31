Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health: Menstrual symptoms hurt workplace productivity for many women

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA study finds that menstrual symptoms can hurt workplace productivity for many women. It also finds that women are not likely to report if their symptoms are affecting them.

Doctor Jennifer Payne is a reproductive psychiatrist.

“Women are very strong and are able to work through the physical and new symptoms that they have on a regular basis,” she said. “They really didn’t feel comfortable talking about their menstrual cycle with their boss or other colleagues.”

50% of women surveyed reported that they did not feel that they could talk about issues related to their cycle.

“Most women work through the pain,” Dr. Payne said.

Dr. Payne says there are a few things that can help you get through menstrual pain.

First is to make sure you’re exercising, eating well, and getting enough sleep. Second is to keep track of your cycle through digital health apps to predict and prepare for your symptoms.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Former JC Penney
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

Latest News

UVA Health sign (FILE)
UVA Health teams up with other groups to help rural Virginia
Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Albemarle County checking, replacing lead pipes
Albemarle County Fire Rescue (FILE)
Albemarle firefighters combatting cancer risks with improved gear cleaning, additional exams
(FILE)
UVA doctor: Vaccines help reduce cervical cancer