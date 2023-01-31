UVA Health: Menstrual symptoms hurt workplace productivity for many women

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA study finds that menstrual symptoms can hurt workplace productivity for many women. It also finds that women are not likely to report if their symptoms are affecting them.

Doctor Jennifer Payne is a reproductive psychiatrist.

“Women are very strong and are able to work through the physical and new symptoms that they have on a regular basis,” she said. “They really didn’t feel comfortable talking about their menstrual cycle with their boss or other colleagues.”

50% of women surveyed reported that they did not feel that they could talk about issues related to their cycle.

“Most women work through the pain,” Dr. Payne said.

Dr. Payne says there are a few things that can help you get through menstrual pain.

First is to make sure you’re exercising, eating well, and getting enough sleep. Second is to keep track of your cycle through digital health apps to predict and prepare for your symptoms.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.