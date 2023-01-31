Soggy end to January

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Periods of rain will continue for the rest of the day. As temperatures fall into the 30s late tonight, we will transition into a light wintry mix. While we are not expecting any big accumulations, a few icy spots will be possible Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a quick shot of cold Arctic air will work into the region later Friday into Saturday. Another warming trend will develop early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain , High: low 40s

Tonight: showers, & late mix, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: am light mix, mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Cloudy, few showers, High: around 40...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

