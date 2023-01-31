Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos retiring at end of 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Orange County will be electing a new sheriff this November.

After serving for more than 16 years, Mark Amos is retiring at the end of the year.

“I think it’s probably a little bit time for someone newer, someone younger, new ideas to take over, and I’m ready for that,” the sheriff said Tuesday, January 31.

Amos has been with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office since 2007.

“I couldn’t have not asked for better communities to observe. I’ve lived here, I’ve known the people here all my life,” he said.

Sheriff Amos oversaw some changes during his leadership: “We started the Citizens’ Police Academy back in 2007, and we’ve had over 400 citizens go to that, learn about what we do every day and it’s just been very fulfilling,” he said.

Amos says it is those who have been with him at the sheriff’s office that he will miss the most.

“I’ve seen a lot of sadness, I’ve seen a lot of joy. The employees here are the ones that I will miss. I’ll miss the community and serving the community, but my longtime employees that have been here will be truly missed because they had been with me through most of it,” the sheriff said.

