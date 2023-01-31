No. 6 Virginia wins seventh straight game, 67-62 over Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 6 Virginia basketball team won its seventh straight game Monday beating Syracuse 67-62 in upstate New York. Jayden Gardner led UVa with an ACC season-high 17 points which including a big bucket with 34 seconds left to seal the win.

Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark each added 12 points. Clark had 10 assists. Virginia sweeps the season series from Syracuse.

Virginia improves to 9-2 in the ACC and next plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Team Notes

• Virginia (17-3, 9-2 ACC) has a seven-game win streak

• UVA is 7-2 away from John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA has a five-game win streak vs. Syracuse and five-game win streak at JMA Wireless Dome

• Syracuse went on a 12-0 run to gain a 51-46 lead

• UVA started the second half on a 6-0 run to gain a 42-35 lead

• UVA started the game on a 10-2 run

• Syracuse gained its first lead at 24-23

• UVA shot 61.9 percent in the first half (13 of 21 and 6 of 10 3′s) and led 36-35

• UVA forced one shot clock violation

Series Notes

• UVA is 13-6 all-time against Syracuse, including an 11-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84

• UVA is 6-2 vs. Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome

• UVA has held the Orange to 69 or fewer points in each of the last 15 meetings between the teams

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 12-3 all-time against Syracuse.

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Jayden Gardner (17), Kihei Clark (12), Armaan Franklin (12)

• Clark added a season-high 10 assists for his third career double-double

• Clark (4,904 minutes) passed Duke’s Kyle Singler (4,887 from 2008-11) for first on the ACC’s career minutes played list

• Clark reached double figures for the 63rd time

• Gardner reached double figures for the 114th time

• Franklin has a 10-game double figure streak and 49 career games with 10+ points

• McKneely has a nine-game 3-pointer streak

• McKneely has made 2+ 3-pointers in 10 games

• Vander Plas had a season-high six assists

• UVA started Clark, Beekman, Franklin, Gardner and Vander Plas for the fifth straight game

