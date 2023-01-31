Grab the umbrella
Light mix late tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front and waves of low pressure along it will keep our pattern unsettled the next couple of days. We’ll see periods of rain today. As temperatures fall tonight a light mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible. While we are not expecting much accumulation, we’ll see some icy spots by Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a quick Arctic blast will advance across the region late Friday into Saturday. Another warming trend will start early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Tody: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 40s
Tonight: showers & a late mix, Low: low 30s
Wednesday: am mix, mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Thursday: Cloudy, few showers, High: around 40...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
