Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front and waves of low pressure along it will keep our pattern unsettled the next couple of days. We’ll see periods of rain today. As temperatures fall tonight a light mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible. While we are not expecting much accumulation, we’ll see some icy spots by Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a quick Arctic blast will advance across the region late Friday into Saturday. Another warming trend will start early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Tody: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 40s

Tonight: showers & a late mix, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: am mix, mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Cloudy, few showers, High: around 40...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

