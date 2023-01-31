Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Grab the umbrella

Light mix late tonight
nc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front and waves of low pressure along it will keep our pattern unsettled the next couple of days. We’ll see periods of rain today. As temperatures fall tonight a light mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible. While we are not expecting much accumulation, we’ll see some icy spots by Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a quick Arctic blast will advance across the region late Friday into Saturday. Another warming trend will start early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Tody: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 40s

Tonight: showers & a late mix, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: am mix, mostly cloudy, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Cloudy, few showers, High: around 40...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Former JC Penney
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

Latest News

nbc29weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Chilly Rain Tuesday. Some Light Snow or Wintry Mix Possible Early Wednesday
nbc29 weather at noon
A mild start