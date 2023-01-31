Church fire leads to charges against Stanardsville man

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Stanardsville man is accused of causing a fire at the Rose Park Methodist Church Wednesday, January 25.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, January 31, that David Netting is charged with breaking & entering with the intent to commit arson, injuring any property, and burning or destroying a dwelling.

He is being held without bond at the Richmond City Jail.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

