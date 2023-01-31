Chilly Rain Tuesday. Some Light Snow or Wintry Mix Possible Early Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder days ahead to finish out January and start February. Clouds thicken tonight, with light rain developing Tuesday morning. A slow-moving cold front will push south of the region Tuesday and our temperatures will stay stuck in the low 40s and may fall a little more during the day. Rain amounts generally a quarter inch or less. Early Wednesday morning, more moisture will overspread the region and with temperatures near or just below freezing, some light snow and or a light wintry mix is expected. Precipitation looks to move out by mid to late morning. At this time, a trace to generally less than one inch of snow possible.

Groundhog Day, Thursday, cloudy with some additional light rain or a brief mix, but this next batch of precipitation, may stay farther to our south. An Arctic cold front will push across the region Friday sending temperatures falling and kicking up the wind. Lows Friday night in the 10s and colder wind chills. A cold Saturday with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Temperatures will start to recover by Sunday and into next week, with a milder trend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Midnight temps highs for Tuesday with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Light rain showers, mainly AM early PM. Chilly Temperatures upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 30s.

Wednesday: Early AM light snow and or a wintry mix. Cloudy and cold. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy, chilly. Some additional light rain and a wintry mix possible. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and turning colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows 10s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Lows low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows around 30.

Monday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs low 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.