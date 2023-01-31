Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville School Board urges adoption of K-12 standards developed by historians

Bus with Charlottesville City Schools (FILE)
Bus with Charlottesville City Schools (FILE)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Board of Education plans to consider the commonwealth’s K-12 history standards.

The Charlottesville School Board strongly urges the adoption of standards developed by the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium.

Governor Glenn Yougkin’s administration has submitted an alternate set of standards developed by a consultant.

“There’s a clear choice in front of the Board of Education and to either adopt the standards that have been developed by experts, including history teachers, historians, you know, these standards would serve as a model for the country, or to pick a hastily-developed set of standards,” School Board member Emily Dooley said.

The Virginia Board of Education is set to convene Wednesday, February 1.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Former JC Penney
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

Latest News

Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Charlottesville, Albemarle may have option to raise taxes by 1% to help schools
Charlottesville Circuit Court (FILE)
Judge to hear arguments over Charlottesville’s Lee statue
ET, the world's oldest African penguin celebrated her 43rd birthday on Jan. 28.
Metro Richmond Zoo’s African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday
Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
21-year-old dies after crashing car into Chesterfield yard