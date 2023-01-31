Charlottesville School Board urges adoption of K-12 standards developed by historians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Board of Education plans to consider the commonwealth’s K-12 history standards.

The Charlottesville School Board strongly urges the adoption of standards developed by the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium.

Governor Glenn Yougkin’s administration has submitted an alternate set of standards developed by a consultant.

“There’s a clear choice in front of the Board of Education and to either adopt the standards that have been developed by experts, including history teachers, historians, you know, these standards would serve as a model for the country, or to pick a hastily-developed set of standards,” School Board member Emily Dooley said.

The Virginia Board of Education is set to convene Wednesday, February 1.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.