Charlottesville, Albemarle may have option to raise taxes by 1% to help schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) is working to give Albemarle County and Charlottesville residents the option to slightly raise taxes to benefit their own school district.

The proposed General Assembly bill would let localities hold a referendum for to allow people to decide if they want to raise sales taxes by 1%.

“It’s been allowed in 9 localities in Virginia so far, and it’s been a significant way for people to help solve their own problems, rather than continuing to ask the state for a diminishing amount of money,” Deeds said.

Deeds says past estimations indicate that this increase could raise about $14 million for Charlottesville schools and $23 million for Albemarle County schools.

