Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville

By NBC29 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville.

Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries.

A Package Depot employee was hit during the crash. They were treated at the scene and released.

