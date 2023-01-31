Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville.

Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries.

A Package Depot employee was hit during the crash. They were treated at the scene and released.

