Albemarle County teen qualifies for Drive, Chip & Putt finals

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County teenager has earned a chance of a lifetime.

Fifteen-year-old Joe Morinelli’s talents on the golf course have landed him a trip to Augusta Nationals in Georgia. This Western Albemarle High School student is one of just 80 kids in the nation who have qualified to compete.

“It’s been a goal of mine for a while, maybe like five years. I’ve always been wanting to go there,” Joe said.

Joe says he learned to golf when he was just two years old. Soon, he will be heading south with other seven-to-15 year old kids for the Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals.

For the past couple of years, Joe’s been working with his golf coach to improve his game.

“It was really neat to see him make the next step. There are thousands of kids who enter. To make it as far as he has two years ago was incredible, then to make it this year was exciting for him,” Coach Bill Fedder said. “He’s got great touch around the greens, He’s a great putter. He’s got all the tools you need at this point to be very successful.”

The Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals will be televised on the Golf Channel Sunday, April 2.

