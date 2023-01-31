20 candidates vying for Charlottesville City Council seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are now closed for the open Charlottesville City Council seat. In less than a week, the number of candidates more than doubled.

20 candidates applied to replace former Councilor Sena Magill. Two have been on the city council before, those being Kristin Szakos and Kathy Galvin. Though, prior experience is not a prerequisite. Council will appoint the new member.

Whoever fills the spot will help with the city’s new budget and its zoning rewrite.

Current city councilors will decide who gets the job. Mayor Lloyd Snook says the council is currently deciding on how the procedure will look since there were 15 more applicants than he initially expected.

If you have thoughts on any of the applicants, you can attend the February 6th council meeting to share your comments.

A full list of the applicants can be found here.

