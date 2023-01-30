Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.(Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A local Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty.

Records show 24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Authorities say the other off-duty officer shot multiple times in a Williamsburg parking lot early Wednesday is recovering.

Police have not disclosed his name, but both men are James City County officers.

An official says the two had been at a restaurant near the College of William & Mary prior to the shooting,

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer

Latest News

Community Climate Collaborative (FILE)
Community Climate Collaborative launches Solar Climate Justice Scorecard
Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Albemarle County checking, replacing lead pipes
Todays Holidays January 30 2023
Morning Rush: Monday, January 30, 2023
Following the release of the police footage of Tyre Nichols out of Memphis, and continued gun...
Community leaders give tips on talking to kids about the death of Tyre Nichols