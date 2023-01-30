Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health teams up with other groups to help rural Virginia

UVA Health sign (FILE)
UVA Health sign (FILE)(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is teaming up with some other medical partners to expand access to healthcare in the commonwealth.

The goal is to increase telehealth abilities in southwest Virginia and more rural areas. Experts at UVA Health are lending their resources to make this happen. Together, UVA and its partners secured a $5.1 million grant to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19 and other chronic health conditions that have gotten worse throughout the pandemic.

“The funding will go for strategic planning, for hiring individuals to help with that, for marketing the plan, and it’ll also be used for the purchase and deployment of telemedicine equipment for Ballard Health and other providers across the region,” Doctor Karen Rheuban said Monday, January 30.

The Virginia Consortium to Advance Healthcare in Appalachia is hiring now, and the rollout of its activities should start in the next few months.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer

Latest News

(STOCK)
AAA reports gas prices on the rise in Virginia
Community Climate Collaborative (FILE)
Community Climate Collaborative launches Solar Climate Justice Scorecard
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Albemarle County checking, replacing lead pipes