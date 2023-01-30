UVA Health teams up with other groups to help rural Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is teaming up with some other medical partners to expand access to healthcare in the commonwealth.

The goal is to increase telehealth abilities in southwest Virginia and more rural areas. Experts at UVA Health are lending their resources to make this happen. Together, UVA and its partners secured a $5.1 million grant to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19 and other chronic health conditions that have gotten worse throughout the pandemic.

“The funding will go for strategic planning, for hiring individuals to help with that, for marketing the plan, and it’ll also be used for the purchase and deployment of telemedicine equipment for Ballard Health and other providers across the region,” Doctor Karen Rheuban said Monday, January 30.

The Virginia Consortium to Advance Healthcare in Appalachia is hiring now, and the rollout of its activities should start in the next few months.

