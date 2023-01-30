Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Plenty of clouds and mild

Turning colder later in the week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning sprinkles will give way to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today. A slow moving cold front and a series of low pressure systems along it will keep us unsettled the next couple of days. Temperatures will cool Tuesday, with a chance for rain. A cold Arctic blast will move across the region later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy & light am mix, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, few showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Station App graphic
Cloudy Evening with Patchy Fog
NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather 6PM
Chilly Rain Showers
Light Rain Showers Sunday, Briefly Milder Monday