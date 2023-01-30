Plenty of clouds and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning sprinkles will give way to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today. A slow moving cold front and a series of low pressure systems along it will keep us unsettled the next couple of days. Temperatures will cool Tuesday, with a chance for rain. A cold Arctic blast will move across the region later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy & light am mix, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, few showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

