A mild start

Colder with rain Tuesday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The work and school week is getting off to a milder start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60. A slow moving cold front and wave of low pressure will usher in colder conditions and periods of rain Tuesday. Additional rain and a light mix will also be possible Wednesday. Conditions turn much colder for the start of the weekend, before we gradually warm Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Light morning mix to showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

