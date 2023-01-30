Advertise With Us
Community Climate Collaborative launches Solar Climate Justice Scorecard

Community Climate Collaborative (FILE)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative recently released a free tool to help score proposed solar energy projects.

Until now, there has not been a standardized method for assessing the overall climate justice aspects of non-residential solar projects.

This open-source tool aims to provide a framework to enable better-informed decision-making, engagement, and accountability as solar projects advance through the permitting process.

“It can be hard to holistically assess a project, and so this tool comes in to give not just decision makers but activists and developers even a chance to really assess a project more comprehensively,” C3 Policy Analyst Katie Ebinger said.

C3 developers will hold a webinar in the coming weeks to teach people how to use the tool.

