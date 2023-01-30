Charlottesville real estate assessments up roughly 12%

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The numbers are in, and real estate assessments in Charlottesville are up a little more than 12%.

“This year, it’s certainly been a seller’s market,” City Assessor Jeffrey Davis said Monday, January 30.

Davis says sales are up in most of the city’s 51 residential & condo neighborhoods, as well as the 21 commercial neighborhoods.

Charlottesville says the value of residential properties increased by 11.5%, while commercial properties increased by 12%.

“When the appraisals go up the assessments go up, that’s going to mean a larger tax bill for many of these property ownersn” Davis said.

He says this will add up to more money for Charlottesville.

There is a 30-day appeal period if you feel that your assessment is incorrect. The deadline is March 1.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.