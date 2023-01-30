Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter

Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now.

Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found dead inside a parked SUV around 9:40 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.

“At this point, I think it’s important for us to really put out there that we do not believe this to be random. We believe that the person may have been known to Mr. Smith,” CPD Chief Michael Kochis said Monday, January 30. “We don’t have a specific suspect, but detectives are still working on this and they are making some progress and getting information.”

Chief Kochis says investigators found about a dozen shell casings at the scene. What they need to find now are people willing to talk.

“We really would like the community’s help,” the chief said. “We believe somebody knows what happened.”

Saturday’s shooting is the city’s fifth just this month.

“I’m seeing folks homes who’ve been shot up, talking to grandmothers who can’t let their grandkids play on the main floor out of fear of their home being shot. I’m talking to folks who have to plug up holes in their home with a tissue so the breeze don’t come in from bullet holes,” Chief Kochis said.

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

RELATED: Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer

Latest News

(STOCK)
Charlottesville real estate assessments up roughly 12%
UVA Health sign (FILE)
UVA Health teams up with other groups to help rural Virginia
(STOCK)
AAA reports gas prices on the rise in Virginia
Community Climate Collaborative (FILE)
Community Climate Collaborative launches Solar Climate Justice Scorecard