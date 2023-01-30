Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now.

Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found dead inside a parked SUV around 9:40 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.

“At this point, I think it’s important for us to really put out there that we do not believe this to be random. We believe that the person may have been known to Mr. Smith,” CPD Chief Michael Kochis said Monday, January 30. “We don’t have a specific suspect, but detectives are still working on this and they are making some progress and getting information.”

Chief Kochis says investigators found about a dozen shell casings at the scene. What they need to find now are people willing to talk.

“We really would like the community’s help,” the chief said. “We believe somebody knows what happened.”

Saturday’s shooting is the city’s fifth just this month.

“I’m seeing folks homes who’ve been shot up, talking to grandmothers who can’t let their grandkids play on the main floor out of fear of their home being shot. I’m talking to folks who have to plug up holes in their home with a tissue so the breeze don’t come in from bullet holes,” Chief Kochis said.

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

