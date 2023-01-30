Advertise With Us
Brewery utilizes nonalcoholic drinks amid dip in Dry January sales

From partnerships to events, Three Notch'd Brewery is tackling different approaches to bring...
From partnerships to events, Three Notch'd Brewery is tackling different approaches to bring people in for a drink.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Dry January, the time people vow not to drink alcohol for a whole month, is wrapping up for 2023. How dry the sales have been depended on the individual business.

There are many different reasons people choose to participate in Dry January; some do it to lose weight, others to save money, and so on. Breweries, bars, and distilleries have seen the annual dip in sales, but some have figured out how to make Dry January work for them.

Three Notch’d Brewery in Harrisonburg started the Uncool brand with a nonalcoholic beer in hopes to boost things up.

“Things tend to pick up a little bit, especially after Valentine’s Day. Nonalcoholic beer has become a big movement in craft beer, and we’re following that trend with a new great product. As we get back into the year, hopefully, people will get back into regular beer as well,” Three Notch’d Brewing Company Taproom Manager Adam Markowitz said.

Serving the Uncool nonalcoholic beer will go on beyond Dry January and Sober February.

From partnerships to events, Three Notch’d Brewery is tackling different approaches to bring people in for a drink.

Markowitz shared that there are plans for another location to come to Waynesboro.

