Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Body found in Rockfish River believed to be connected to December search

Searching the Rockfish River (FILE)
Searching the Rockfish River (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A team has found one of the two bodies that police were looking for in connection with a crash in Nelson County.

Virginia State Police announced Monday, January 30, that its Search & Recovery Team divers returned again to the Rockfish River last Friday. At around 8:15 a.m. that day, they recovered one of the two missing bodies.

Investigators have been searching for the remains of an 18-year-old man and 12-year-old boy. They did not specify in Monday’s announcement which one had been discovered.

VSP says the body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Divers continued their search on the river for the remainder of the day, according to State Police. The team reportedly will return sometime again this week to resume searching for the remaining missing person.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer

Latest News

(FILE)
Lack of snow hurting Charlottesville business
Charlottesville High School (FILE)
Political candidate calling for ending violence following fight at Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
(STOCK)
Charlottesville real estate assessments up roughly 12%