Body found in Rockfish River believed to be connected to December search

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A team has found one of the two bodies that police were looking for in connection with a crash in Nelson County.

Virginia State Police announced Monday, January 30, that its Search & Recovery Team divers returned again to the Rockfish River last Friday. At around 8:15 a.m. that day, they recovered one of the two missing bodies.

Investigators have been searching for the remains of an 18-year-old man and 12-year-old boy. They did not specify in Monday’s announcement which one had been discovered.

VSP says the body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Divers continued their search on the river for the remainder of the day, according to State Police. The team reportedly will return sometime again this week to resume searching for the remaining missing person.

