Albemarle County checking, replacing lead pipes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Environmental Protection Agency is working to accelerate lead pipe replacement.

The EPA says there is no safe level of exposure to lead.

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law is funding lead service line removal and replacement.

The Albemarle County Service Authority is checking pipe materials in the area.

“We are currently at about 85% complete. So, we’re going to continue those efforts over the next year-and-a-half to get to the point where we can confidently say we don’t have any lead in our system,” Albemarle County Service Authority Director of Engineering Jeremy Lynn said,

They have until 2024 to get this work done.

