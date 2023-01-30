Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County checking, replacing lead pipes

Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Environmental Protection Agency is working to accelerate lead pipe replacement.

The EPA says there is no safe level of exposure to lead.

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law is funding lead service line removal and replacement.

The Albemarle County Service Authority is checking pipe materials in the area.

“We are currently at about 85% complete. So, we’re going to continue those efforts over the next year-and-a-half to get to the point where we can confidently say we don’t have any lead in our system,” Albemarle County Service Authority Director of Engineering Jeremy Lynn said,

They have until 2024 to get this work done.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer

Latest News

Community Climate Collaborative (FILE)
Community Climate Collaborative launches Solar Climate Justice Scorecard
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
Todays Holidays January 30 2023
Morning Rush: Monday, January 30, 2023
Following the release of the police footage of Tyre Nichols out of Memphis, and continued gun...
Community leaders give tips on talking to kids about the death of Tyre Nichols