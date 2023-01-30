Advertise With Us
AAA reports gas prices on the rise in Virginia

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(WRDW)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to AAA, average gas prices are on the rise in Virginia.

A recent AAA report says gas prices have risen $0.07 per gallon since last week.

Monday, January 30, the average price of gas in the commonwealth is $3.41 per gallon.

AAA reports that the national average of gas is up $0.097 per gallon in the last week.

