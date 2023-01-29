Advertise With Us
Virginia Science Olympiad hosts annual competition at Charlottesville High School

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Science Olympiad hosted its annual Central Virginia regional competition at Charlottesville High School.

Schools from Virginia Beach, Blacksburg, Fairfax County and Loudoun County were in attendance.

The teams competed in forensic chemistry and engineering challenges, such as building a bridge that can hold a certain amount of weight.

“As they go through middle and high school and they’re learning about what they want to learn about, they get to choose their events, and there are events that aren’t covered in high school classes. Things like forensics or some of the engineering tasks that they do are things outside of the normal curriculum. It can give them a window into what they might be really passionate about,” Virginia Science Olympiad State Director Emily Owens said.

The Science Olympiad also has a state tournament coming up in March at the University of Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

