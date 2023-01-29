Advertise With Us
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 29, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible.

“We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services for veterans families,” Toni Jones with Veteran Affairs said.

In 2022, 4 veterans were housed in Charlottesville and Albemarle County among the 418 total that were housed in Virginia.

“We’re going to continue to do what’s best for veterans and then continue to house veterans as quickly as possible,” Jones said. “We are looking to provide world class service to veterans, because no veteran deserves to be homeless.”

