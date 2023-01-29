UNDOC+ Collective hosts Aesthetics of Undocumentedness symposium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UNDOC+ Collective hosted its Aesthetics of Undocumentedness symposium and art exhibition, showcasing the work of 11 artists.

Nicole Solis-Sison is one of the featured artists.

“My family definitely told us to not say that we’re immigrants and kind of blend in and assimilate as much as you can. Don’t be othered you know,” she said. “The language that was taught to me growing up was just to be as American as you can.”

Erica Hirugami was the keynote speaker and curated the event.

“Getting to a place in which the host society deems you not belonging means that we’re in constant negotiation about where we fit in, who we are, and what we bring and what we keep and how we see ourselves in the future,” Hirugami said.

Now, the collective says it wants to give artists a supportive space to tell their story.

“Each one of them is talking about their migration journey, but also how they overcame a lot of the concerns to do with undocumentednes,” Hirugami said.

