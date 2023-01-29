Light Rain Shower Sunday, Briefly Milder Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few light rain showers and sprinkles arrive from the west on this Sunday. Otherwise, cooler than Saturday under a cloudy sky. Briefly milder Monday afternoon.

As some sun breaks out Monday, temperatures will spike for spring-like levels for a few hours.

Additional rain showers push in from the west Monday night into Tuesday.

Chilly and cloudy Wednesday.

Watching another fast moving, weak weather disturbance for Thursday. A little snow/sleet possible at the onset, over to mostly a cold rainfall.

Not expecting a lot of rain. Most communities will receive under a half inch of rain from Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday’s systems.

Also, little to no snow/sleet accumulation. Keep checking back for updates.

Trending colder for the first weekend of February.

Sunday: Cloudy with a light rain shower or sprinkles developing. The best chance for rain is from late morning until about mid-afternoon, west to east. Highs in the 40s. Light southwest breeze.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low temperatures steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light southwest wind.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny. Milder with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Slight shower risk. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Chilly with rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy and chilly. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: A brief wintry mix possible to rainfall. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and brisk. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows colder in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.