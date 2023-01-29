Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Light Rain Shower Sunday, Briefly Milder Monday

Trending Colder with More Rain and Wintry Mix
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few light rain showers and sprinkles arrive from the west on this Sunday. Otherwise, cooler than Saturday under a cloudy sky. Briefly milder Monday afternoon.

As some sun breaks out Monday, temperatures will spike for spring-like levels for a few hours.

Additional rain showers push in from the west Monday night into Tuesday.

Chilly and cloudy Wednesday.

Watching another fast moving, weak weather disturbance for Thursday. A little snow/sleet possible at the onset, over to mostly a cold rainfall.

Not expecting a lot of rain. Most communities will receive under a half inch of rain from Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday’s systems.

Also, little to no snow/sleet accumulation. Keep checking back for updates.

Trending colder for the first weekend of February.

Sunday: Cloudy with a light rain shower or sprinkles developing. The best chance for rain is from late morning until about mid-afternoon, west to east. Highs in the 40s. Light southwest breeze.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low temperatures steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light southwest wind.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny. Milder with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Slight shower risk. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Chilly with rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy and chilly. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: A brief wintry mix possible to rainfall. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and brisk. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows colder in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
WVIR News at 6 - VOD - clipped version
NBC29 Weather 1/28
Wet Week Ahead
Dry Saturday
Temperature Roller Coaster
Dry Saturday
Pick Weekend Weather Day is Saturday