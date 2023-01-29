Advertise With Us
IX Art Park adding new exhibits to Looking Glass

Ix Art Park (FILE)
Ix Art Park (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park is hosting its Looking Glass immersive art experience.

IX says Looking Glass is the first immersive art space in Virginia, which gives people the chance to experience art in a whole new way.

Looking Glass was created by more than a dozen Charlottesville-area artists, and new exhibits are constantly being added.

IX Art Park says the goal is to spark your imagination and your senses.

