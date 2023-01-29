Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old.
Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
The store announced that it would be closed Sunday as staff mourn their loss.
Details for a memorial service have yet to be announced.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.