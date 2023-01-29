Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old.

Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.

The store announced that it would be closed Sunday as staff mourn their loss.

Details for a memorial service have yet to be announced.

Facebook post from Mincer's UVA Imprinted Sportswear
Facebook post from Mincer's UVA Imprinted Sportswear(Mincer's)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway

Latest News

Albemarle County Fire Rescue (FILE)
Albemarle firefighters combatting cancer risks with improved gear cleaning, additional exams
(FILE)
UVA doctor: Vaccines help reduce cervical cancer
Charlottesville police (FILE
Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide
Virginia Science Olympiad hosts annual competition at Charlottesville High School
Virginia Science Olympiad hosts annual competition at Charlottesville High School