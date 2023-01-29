Advertise With Us
Cloudy Evening with Patchy Fog

Clouds Clearing for a Partly Sunny Start to the Week.
By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect a chilly evening with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for patchy fog. Conditions will begin to improve tomorrow morning, leaving us with mild spring-like weather in the lower 60′s and partly sunny skies. Tracking shower chances on Tuesday and Thursday with very little accumulation expected,

Tonight: Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30′s low 40′s.

Monday: Mild day with clouds clearing for a partly sunny day: Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in around 40.

Tuesday: Chilly rain. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Thursday: Tracking rain and a possible early morning wintry mix. Highs in the mid-upper 40′s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the mid-upper 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low-mid 30′s.

Sunday: Tracking possible early morning shower, but mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40′s.

