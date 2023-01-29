Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Career Center offering employment services and new programs

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Department of Social Services provides people with food nutrition, employment services, welfare of children and more.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Career Center has seen a decrease in yearly visits. Now that in-person visits have resumed, the center is urging job seekers to visit to find assistance and hear about its new programs.

“One of our goals that we’re really trying to look towards is improving the wage for our folks,” Self Sufficiency Program Manager Sam Spencer said.

The Virginia Initiative for Education and work is another program being offered, which has stricter criteria.

The center says its employed participants have an hourly wage of $19.72/hr.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway

Latest News

Virginia Science Olympiad hosts annual competition at Charlottesville High School
Virginia Science Olympiad hosts annual competition at Charlottesville High School
UNDOC+ Collective hosts Aesthetics of Undocumentedness symposium
UNDOC+ Collective hosts Aesthetics of Undocumentedness symposium
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
Virginia Science Olympiad hosts annual competition at Charlottesville High School
Virginia Science Olympiad hosts annual competition at Charlottesville High School