Career Center offering employment services and new programs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Department of Social Services provides people with food nutrition, employment services, welfare of children and more.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Career Center has seen a decrease in yearly visits. Now that in-person visits have resumed, the center is urging job seekers to visit to find assistance and hear about its new programs.

“One of our goals that we’re really trying to look towards is improving the wage for our folks,” Self Sufficiency Program Manager Sam Spencer said.

The Virginia Initiative for Education and work is another program being offered, which has stricter criteria.

The center says its employed participants have an hourly wage of $19.72/hr.

