Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Wet Week Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hope you had a chance to get out on this beautiful Saturday, as conditions may not be as favourable through the week. Expect a cloudy start to Sunday with rain showers. Fortunately, very little accumulation is expected. Winds will also be a bit breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph in the valley.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain and breezy. Highs in the mid upper 40′s. Lows in the upper 30′s, lower 40′s.

Monday: Spring like with morning showers clearing for a partly cloudy day. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the lower 40′s.

Tuesday: Rainy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40′s.

Thursday: Tracking rain and chance for a wintry snowy mix. Highs in the mid upper 40′s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 40.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway

Latest News

Dry Saturday
Temperature Roller Coaster
Dry Saturday
Pick Weekend Weather Day is Saturday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Nice and Much Milder Saturday. Some Showers Return by Sunday PM