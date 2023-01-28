Wet Week Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hope you had a chance to get out on this beautiful Saturday, as conditions may not be as favourable through the week. Expect a cloudy start to Sunday with rain showers. Fortunately, very little accumulation is expected. Winds will also be a bit breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph in the valley.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain and breezy. Highs in the mid upper 40′s. Lows in the upper 30′s, lower 40′s.

Monday: Spring like with morning showers clearing for a partly cloudy day. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the lower 40′s.

Tuesday: Rainy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40′s.

Thursday: Tracking rain and chance for a wintry snowy mix. Highs in the mid upper 40′s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 40.

