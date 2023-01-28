Temperature Roller Coaster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High temperatures will be about ten degrees above average on this Sunday. Cooler Sunday with some light rain developing.

Not expected much rainfall Sunday into Monday morning. Most areas will get well under a quarter inch.

Briefly spring-like Monday afternoon as showers exit with a southwest wind.

An unsettled weather pattern sets in for Tuesday through Friday. The region will be on the edge on colder temperatures to the north. At the same time, a few weather disturbances will pass by with mainly chilly rain showers. However, a little wintry mix of sleet, ice and snow can’t be ruled out, mainly north. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with highs in the 50s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s. Light south breeze.

Sunday: Cloudy with a few light rain showers arriving by late morning into the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Early showers exit. Milder and dry in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Chilly rain showers. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mainly a cold rain. Some wintry mix possible. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.