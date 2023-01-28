Nice and Much Milder Saturday. Some Showers Return by Sunday PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This last weekend of January, temperatures will turn milder, back in the 50s. Saturday is dry and pleasant and the pick day of the weekend! A weak front will approach and pass by late Sunday, which will bring cloudy skies and showers by afternoon and evening, tapering off by early Monday. Currently, only light rain amounts expected, less than a quarter inch. Monday the mildest day of next week. More rain ahead to wrap up January and to start February. Temperatures trending colder by the middle and end of next week. At this time, a low-end chance of some wintry weather and rain Thursday. Keep checking back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonable. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder, nice. Highs 50-58. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing by PM. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Early showers, Sun and clouds, milder. Highs 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, cooler, showers. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly, showers, Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Groundhog Day: Rain and or snow showers, colder. Highs upper 30s to around 40.

Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy, cold. Highs upper 30s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.