Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 27th
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:
BOYS
Western Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 49
Albemarle 81, Monticello 45
St. Anne’s Belfield 89, Trinity Episcopal 63
GIRLS
Charlottesville 43, Western Albemarle 31
Meridian 55, William Monroe 33
Covenant 49, Carlisle 46
