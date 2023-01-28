Advertise With Us
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 27th

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:

BOYS

Western Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 49

Albemarle 81, Monticello 45

St. Anne’s Belfield 89, Trinity Episcopal 63

GIRLS

Charlottesville 43, Western Albemarle 31

Meridian 55, William Monroe 33

Covenant 49, Carlisle 46

