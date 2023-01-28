Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 27th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:

BOYS

Western Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 49

Albemarle 81, Monticello 45

St. Anne’s Belfield 89, Trinity Episcopal 63

GIRLS

Charlottesville 43, Western Albemarle 31

Meridian 55, William Monroe 33

Covenant 49, Carlisle 46

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.