Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What’s the difference?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent weeks, the Commonwealth has experienced a variety of winter weather conditions.

With all of the alerts that are issued, you may be wondering — what is the difference between an advisory, a watch, and a warning?

ADVISORY WATCH WARNING Be Aware Be Prepared Take Action

A winter weather advisory means the weather will be inconvenient, but not extreme. There will be a winter weather advisory sent out for any amount of snow or freezing rain.

A winter weather watch is more serious. An alert for a winter weather watch is typically sent a day or two prior to alert people of potentially dangerous conditions. These alerts are sent out for heavy snow, sleet, or ice.

A winter weather warning is the most severe. The warning means that dangerous, even deadly, weather is incoming or is already happening. It is important to stay informed on the latest conditions when warnings are issued.

